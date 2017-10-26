Provider team aim to stamp mark at 7s tourney

/ Front page / News

Update: 2:23PM FORMER Fiji 7s and Flying Fijians player Sireli Bobo's Provider team aims to make their mark in the local Sevens tournaments, beginning with the Tagimoucia tournament this Saturday at Thomson Park, Navua.

Provider head coach Bobo said they previously competed in four local tournaments and would be using the Tagimoucia 7s tournament as a build-up platform for their team.

He said their long-term priority was not only developing a player in the various aspects of the game but rather spiritually as well.