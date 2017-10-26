Cardiac unit opening marks milestone: Akbar

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Minister for Heallth Rosy Akbar with the Assistant Minister for Health Alex O'Connor tour the new Cardiac and Accident Emergency Care Unit yesterday. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 2:08PM THE opening of the new 'Cardiac and Accident Emergency Care Unit' shows that leading international businesses have confidence in Fiji as offering a safe and secure environment for their investments.

Minister for Health and Medical Services Rosy Akbar highlighted this while officiating at this event held at Grand Pacific Hotel in Suva yesterday evening.

"These investments are, of course, supported by a number of incentives, including tax concessions that the Fiji Government offers to encourage international participation in our growing economy," Ms Akbar said.

She said MIOT has made significant investments and brought about remarkable changes at what is now undoubtedly our country�s leading private healthcare facility and probably for the Pacific as well.

Ms Akbar said the opening marks an important milestone for the development of modern health care in Fiji.