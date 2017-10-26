Fiji Time: 6:14 PM on Thursday 26 October

FWCC to continue with male advocacy program

ALISI VUCAGO
Thursday, October 26, 2017

Update: 1:47PM WITH the 16 Days of Activism coming up next month, the Fiji Women's Crisis Center is geared up to continue with their male advocacy program around the country.

FWCC coordinator Shamima Ali said the male advocacy program has been successful in terms of training men in places of influence to be advocates against violence.

"We are going to concentrate on male advocacy and we are planning to have sort of a seminar around the country, in various districts by looking at what it is and how best it works, and getting them interested to do this work," she said.

"I think we have got some wonderful men out there who are doing realty good work in their own spaces, men who are accountable to the women's movement, and these are the program that work the best, working with the women and are accountable to the women's movement."

Ms Ali said they have trained men in sports, Police departments,  the civil service, young youth leaders, and faith based organisations who have done wonderful work in promoting gender equality in their own spheres.

The 16 Days of Activism will take place from November 25 to December 10.








