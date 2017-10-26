AFL Fiji focus on Oceania Cup

/ Front page / News

Update: 1:34PM AUSTRALIAN Football League (AFL) Fiji has turned it's focus on preparation towards the Oceania Cup in December.

Development Officer Simon Highfield said they are heading towards some busy times, with the remainder of the year focussing a lot on grass roots and junior development.

"Along with our ever present school and community Bulakick programs, in collaboration with the Fiji National Sports Commission, we also have some heavy preparation ahead of the Oceania Cup in December," he said.

"AFL Fiji is continuing to spread the sport, and this begins in the West. We are looking to make the sport national, so invite all boys to come down and trial on Saturday morning, 10am at the Airports Fiji Ground in Namaka.

"Essentially, we are now looking at all U15 boys and girls to come and join the family and represent Fiji with pride in December."