Labasa families get approval notices

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Rajesh Kumar after receiving his 99 lease today. Picture: LUISA QIOLEVU.

Update: 1:31PM IT will be a new beginning for 70 families from Vitadra, Valebasoga, Boca and Avua settlements outside Labasa Town as they receive their approval notices and land leases today.

The distribution was given by the Minister for Tourism, Industry and Trade, Faiyaz Koya at Subrail Park in Labasa.

Lease recipient Rajesh Kumar of Boca settlement thanked the Government for their timely assistance.

"This is one of the happiest days of my life, as I have waited so long for this and today I receive a 99 years land lease," he said.

?I will be able to build my own house now as I have a land.?