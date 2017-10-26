$800k for infrastructure of villages and schools

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Permanent secretary in the Office of the Prime Minister Yogesh Karan and Deputy Secretary Mr Sakeasi Waikere with the contractors after the signing in Suva today. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 1:03PM MORE than $800,000 of the Prime Minister's Small Grants scheme will be used in the provision of infrastructure to villages and schools in Fiji.

This was made official after the signing of contracts between the Office of the Prime Minister and three local contractors in Suva yesterday.

The contracts were signed with Savusavu Hire Services Ltd, Republic of the Fiji Military Forces (RFMF) Engineers Regiment and Mataisau Engineering Civil Supplies and Construction.

A Government statement said a total of seven project will be conducted by the three contractors.

Permanent secretary in the Prime Minister's Office, Yogesh Karan said the requests were made by communities during Prime Minister Bainimarama's visits.