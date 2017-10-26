$800k for infrastructure of villages and schools

Update: 1:03PM MORE than $800,000 of the Prime Minister's Small Grants scheme will be used in the provision of infrastructure to villages and schools in Fiji.
This was made official after the signing of
contracts between the Office of the Prime Minister and three local contractors
in Suva yesterday.
The contracts were signed with Savusavu Hire
Services Ltd, Republic of the Fiji Military Forces (RFMF) Engineers Regiment
and Mataisau Engineering Civil Supplies and Construction.
A Government statement said a total of seven project will
be conducted by the three contractors.
Permanent secretary in the Prime Minister's
Office, Yogesh Karan said the requests were made by communities during Prime
Minister Bainimarama's visits.