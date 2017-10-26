Fiji Time: 6:13 PM on Thursday 26 October

Japanese envoy pays courtesy visit to COMPOL

ALISI VUCAGO
Thursday, October 26, 2017

Update: 11:43AM THE cooperation between the Fijian and Japanese police forces has been further strengthened after the Japanese Ambassador to Fiji paid a courtesy call to the Commissioner of Police at the Police Headquarters this morning.

Japanese Ambassador to Fiji Masahiro Omura said their government was always grateful to the Fiji Police Force for its support and cooperation to security in case of large scale receptions.

"We also appreciate the assistance given to Japanese residents living in Fiji as well as our nationals that visit Fiji and while I can gather that the Fiji Police is facing similar challenges as other policing jurisdictions I am impressed by how have been able to confront the issues," Mr Omura said.








