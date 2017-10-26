RFMF 3FIR to conduct live firing exercise in Nabouwalu

/ Front page / News

Update: 11:31AM A LIVE firing exercise will be conducted by the Republic of Fiji Military Forces (RFMF) Third Battalion Fiji Infantry Regiment (3FIR) Golf Company in Labasa within the vicinity of Nabouwalu Vuya Training Area next month.

A statement authorised by the RFMF Commander states the exercise will be conducted from Friday, November 3 to Monday, November 13, 2017.

"Members of the public residing in the Nabouwalu village, Nabouwalu Government quarters, Vuya village and nearby settlements are warned to refrain from moving close to the exercise area especially during the live firing exercise," the statement said.