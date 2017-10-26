Fiji Time: 6:14 PM on Thursday 26 October

RFMF 3FIR to conduct live firing exercise in Nabouwalu

TALEBULA KATE
Thursday, October 26, 2017

Update: 11:31AM A LIVE firing exercise will be conducted by the Republic of Fiji Military Forces (RFMF) Third Battalion Fiji Infantry Regiment (3FIR) Golf Company in Labasa within the vicinity of Nabouwalu Vuya Training Area next month.

A statement authorised by the RFMF Commander states the exercise will be conducted from Friday, November 3 to Monday, November 13, 2017.

"Members of the public residing in the Nabouwalu village, Nabouwalu Government quarters, Vuya village and nearby settlements are warned to refrain from moving close to the exercise area especially during the live firing exercise," the statement said.








