Rising star to pursue career in music

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image A relaxed Kaliti Buadromo at The Fiji Times office in Suva. Buadromo began singing at the age of six. Picture: ELIKI NUKUTABU

HAVE you ever wondered where the inspiration and passion for music in a person comes from?

Well for Kaliti Buadromo, 21, it started when she was young and attending church every Sunday.

In this week's Backtracks column, this newspaper focuses on a young girl who grew up among five brothers and her mother, defied all odds and stood tall for her dedication towards her love for music.

Ms Buadromo said her musical passion began when her mum, Eta Naiyaga, started taking her to choir practices at the Nakasi Methodist Church when she was small.

"I have been singing since I can remember," she said. "I started singing in the choir when I was six years old. As I grew older, my love for music and singing grew."

Despite being shy in nature, she decided to pursue singing and music as a career when the right opportunity presented itself.

"I was also part of the school choir during my school days. It has always been my interest to sing for myself and in front of an audience," she said.

Originally from Mavana, Vanuabalavu in Lau, the soft spoken singer has set her sights on improving herself and to develop her singing skills further.

"After I left school, I joined the University of the South Pacific (USP) and started to attend music and guitar classes," she said.

Ms Buadromo said her biggest inspiration in music was renowned local artiste, musician and producer Talei Draunibaka.

"I love her songs especially when she sings Fijian songs and The Tribute to the Classics event which she produced. I am a big fan of hers," she said.

According to Ms Buadromo, she likes to sing rhythm and blues songs, reggae, soul and gospel songs.

Ms Buadromo also took part in this year's Kaila! Star Search competition where she made it to the final.

"I found out about this competition while reading the newspaper and decided to come out of my comfort zone and give it a shot," she said.

"If I continued to be shy, I wouldn't be where I am today.

"Prior to the Kaila! competition, I had no experience performing in front of an audience live on stage.

"During the first round, I was really nervous. My mentor for the competition was William Driver. I was eliminated in the first round of competition where I sang the track "Rolling in the Deep" by Adele.

"I felt really bad as it was my best ever music experience and as a performing artiste in front of so many people."

However, Buadromo said God had other plans for her and that after her first round elimination, she received a surprise call from the organisers that she was to re-enter the competition as a wild card candidate.

"I was overwhelmed and happy to be given another chance and I knew that I had to bring my A game if I wanted to progress further in the competition," she said.

"I learnt a lot from my mentor and made it to the final. Though I didn't win the competition, but I loved the experience and exposure.

"I had learnt a lot about singing and performing, the techniques and vocals involved and more importantly how I could become a good singer."

She said participating at the competition helped her gain more confidence.

Despite being new to the local music industry, Ms Buadromo has a few critique of her own, saying that Fijian fans are slow to respond during live performances and are not fully appreciative of the local music industry and talents.

"The competition fan-base in Fiji is not very supportive compared with cases in overseas. There is no hype in local competitions if there is a local or budding musician performing live on stage. The support is there but they hardy express their support during live performances," she said.

However, Ms Buadromo revealed that the support from her family and friends was always forthcoming, backing her to pursue her passion and music career.

Currently, Ms Buadromo is trying to juggle her time between university studies and practicing and singing.

"Time management at the moment is one of my biggest challenges. I want to take out as much time as possible for my love for music," she said.

Ms Buadromo also caught the eye of the organisers of this year's Procera Music Carnival which was held at the Valelevu Grounds in Nasinu.

"I was approached by Savuto Vakadewavosa to perform at the carnival as they were looking for upcoming entertainers," she said.

"I performed at the carnival singing the track "Stay" by Rihanna.

"It was a good experience for me singing on stage and it tested how much I had grown as a singer. I thank the organisers for giving me the opportunity to sing alongside some top local musicians in the country."

For the future, Ms Buadromo said her plan was to continue doing what she loved the most — singing.

"I am contemplating producing a solo album in the future. I have also received offers from some local bands to join them and perform around the country, which I look forward to," she said.

"I also thank Belisa Boutique for providing my outfit for the Kaila! Star Search competition and to all those who supported me and helped me come this far in my singing career."

Ms Buadromo's main message to young and talented singers is that if they want to do something, they should go for it. "Don't let your emotions cloud you judgment," she quipped.