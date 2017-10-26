Participants recognise root cause of GBV

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Participants engage in a group discussion during the UN Women Pacific Regional Workshop on Addressing Gender-Based Violence in Emergencies (GBVIE) at the Grand Pacific Hotel in Suva on Monday. Picture: JONACANI LALAKOBAU

PARTICIPANTS at the Pacific Regional Workshop on Addressing Gender-Based Violence in Emergencies (GBViE) being held in Suva have recognised that gender inequality and power imbalance between women and men was a root cause of GBV.

Fiji Women's Crisis Centre co-ordinator Shamima Ali said as a starting point, participants should develop a common understanding of GBV and explored the impact of emergencies on women and girls.

"Specifically, survivors of GBV shared their experience with emergencies in the Pacific region and identified key lessons learned in GBViE interventions," she said.

"It was recognised that gender inequality and power imbalance between women and men is a root cause of GBV, which is prevalent in the Pacific and increases during an emergency, requiring improved co-ordination among all service providers and government."

The Regional Training Institute of Fiji Women's Crisis Centre (FWCC) was facilitating the workshop in close partnership with the UN Women Fiji Multi-Country Office (MCO).

The workshop was a first for the Pacific region, bringing together front-line service providers working on gender-based violence (GBV) with civil society organisations (CSO's), government ministries and national disaster management offices to address GBViE and identify strategies for prevention and response.