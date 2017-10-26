Fiji Time: 6:13 PM on Thursday 26 October

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Northerners told to support women's fundraising

Luke Rawalai
Thursday, October 26, 2017

NORTHERNERS and the people of Cakaudrove were more than welcome to support the fundraising bazaar organised by the Soqosoqo Vakamarama Cakaudrove in Savusavu.

Soqosoqo Vakamarama Cakaudrove president Adi Salaseini Fong said next month's event was aimed at raising funds to complete the construction of the group's resource centre in Savusavu.

The centre, known as the Ra Marama House, will be the administrative hub for women in Cakaudrove. Adi Salaseini said it would also be a mini-centre to house artefacts and the work of women in the province.

"Women will be selling food, traditional Cakaudrove artefacts during the bazaar and we welcome everyone to be part of this event," she said. "People can also learn and purchase artefacts and handicrafts that are indigenous to the women of Cakaudrove.

"It will be a fair to remember and we are urging people to come and support this worthy effort." The project was funded by the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade Australian Aid program.

Adi Salaseini said the resource centre would also be used as a safe and affordable temporary accommodation for rural women who travelled to town to sell crops,for hospital visits or other errands.

The centre would also provide training facilities for younger rural women and hopes to strengthen cultural traditions.

The centre aims to improve the standard of living for local indigenous women through self-employment.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62550.6065
JPY 56.206953.2069
GBP 0.36740.3594
EUR 0.41380.4018
NZD 0.71630.6833
AUD 0.63780.6128
USD 0.49070.4737

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 26th, October, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Buadromo wins best sarong
  2. Vici signs 7s deal
  3. Fight to save cattle
  4. Loose van tyre kills vendor
  5. Calls to fill vacant chiefly positions
  6. NZ vessel rescues fishermen
  7. 7s mission
  8. Province discusses illegal trade
  9. Tackling climate change with green bonds
  10. Pacific peace at risk, says Beerli

Top Stories this Week

  1. Sex, sluts and the internet Saturday (21 Oct)
  2. Police amend teenagers' charge over sex video Monday (23 Oct)
  3. Sweets for the homeless Friday (20 Oct)
  4. The healing powers at Nadroumai Sunday (22 Oct)
  5. A-G takes a swipe at politicians Sunday (22 Oct)
  6. Poor carry the cost Saturday (21 Oct)
  7. Contractual appointment for teachers and nurses Sunday (22 Oct)
  8. Sex video goes viral Friday (20 Oct)
  9. Folau's lady Wednesday (25 Oct)
  10. Vitila beats the odd with success Friday (20 Oct)