Northerners told to support women's fundraising

+ Enlarge this image The soon-to-be-completed Ra Marama House, which would act as a resource centre for women of Cakaudrove. Picture: LUKE RAWALAI

NORTHERNERS and the people of Cakaudrove were more than welcome to support the fundraising bazaar organised by the Soqosoqo Vakamarama Cakaudrove in Savusavu.

Soqosoqo Vakamarama Cakaudrove president Adi Salaseini Fong said next month's event was aimed at raising funds to complete the construction of the group's resource centre in Savusavu.

The centre, known as the Ra Marama House, will be the administrative hub for women in Cakaudrove. Adi Salaseini said it would also be a mini-centre to house artefacts and the work of women in the province.

"Women will be selling food, traditional Cakaudrove artefacts during the bazaar and we welcome everyone to be part of this event," she said. "People can also learn and purchase artefacts and handicrafts that are indigenous to the women of Cakaudrove.

"It will be a fair to remember and we are urging people to come and support this worthy effort." The project was funded by the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade Australian Aid program.

Adi Salaseini said the resource centre would also be used as a safe and affordable temporary accommodation for rural women who travelled to town to sell crops,for hospital visits or other errands.

The centre would also provide training facilities for younger rural women and hopes to strengthen cultural traditions.

The centre aims to improve the standard of living for local indigenous women through self-employment.