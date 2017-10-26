Fiji Time: 6:15 PM on Thursday 26 October

States urged to sign nuclear treaty

Repeka Nasiko
Thursday, October 26, 2017

PACIFIC island countries have been urged to sign the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).

ICRC vice president Christine Beerli said seven Pacific states signed the treaty, including Fiji.

"This region knows the effects of nuclear testing all too well," she said at the inaugural Pacific Roundtable on International Humanitarian Laws in Nadi on Tuesday.

"The effects of the use of these weapons would be so indiscriminate and so catastrophic that the whole of humanity would be at risk.

"The Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons, adopted in July this year and signed in September by seven of the states in this region, clearly recognises this risk.

"It offers real hope for a future free of nuclear weapons, comprehensively prohibiting nuclear weapons on the basis of International Humanitarian Law (IHL)."

Ms Beerli said ending the era of nuclear weapons was something the ICRC and its partners in the Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement were focused on.

"Several national societies participating in this (Pacific) roundtable have worked hard towards achieving this goal for more than seven decades now," she said.

"We will now actively promote this treaty and urge states to sign and adhere to it as quickly as possible, to ensure its rapid entry into force and its faithful implementation."

She said no country was fully immune to the consequences of a failure to respect IHL globally, even in the absence of active armed conflict.

Ms Beerli said while there was work to be done to adhere to new treaties, the Pacific had been engaged in commendable initiatives at the national level in developing, implementing and promoting IHL.

"A notable recent example is the formation earlier this year of Papua New Guinea's national IHL committee, providing a permanent platform for members to discuss the country's participation in IHL treaties and the local implementation of these laws.

"This follows similar committees already established in Australia, Cook Islands, New Zealand and Samoa."

She said there was a need to put all the regional efforts and initiatives together to combine forces and to create a regional voice.








