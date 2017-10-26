Fiji Time: 6:14 PM on Thursday 26 October

FRA rolls out short bridges project

Vishaal Kumar
Thursday, October 26, 2017

THE Fiji Roads Authority's six short bridges project was expected to benefit some communities around the country.

The project, which included bridges in Vuma (Ovalau), Naganivatu (Baulevu Rd), Market bridge (Levuka), Naisogo (Ovalau), Savu 4 (Naitasiri) and Wainasusu 1 (Navua) were part of the Upgrading and Replacement of Bridges — Bridge Renewals program.

FRA chief executive officer Jonathan Moore said the new and improved bridges would help improve traffic flow for the local community, providing smooth and safe access.

"The Wainasusu bridge has been completed as well as the Savu 4 bridge. Works are in progress for the other bridges," he said.

He said FRA was ensuring that all works carried out on site would be done while minimising their impact on the local environment and residents.

Mr Moore also revealed that the Kalabu bridge in Nasinu was now open to public after the completion of structural repairs, and residents living in the area would now have safe and better access.

"Works involved removing and replacing the beams, constructing a new abutment for the bridge, removing and replacing the wooden planks and constructing a gabion (rock protection) for the existing walls," he said.

"The FRA wishes to advise motorists to drive as per the posted speed limits and comply with the legal load limits."








