The venue of the biggest climate change meet

+ Enlarge this image Inside the World Conference Centre. Picture: SUPPLIED

AT least 7000 delegates are expected to converge at the World Conference Centre in Bonn, Germany when the 23rd session of the Conference of the Parties (COP23) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change gets underway next month.

The official delegations of the parties to the UNFCCC will come from 198 countries and from Fiji alone, there are at least 100 Fijians whose names are being considered to make the trip.

It is not clear how many of the 100 will form the official government delegation headed by chief negotiator Fijian Ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva, Nazhat Shameem Khan.

It is expected though that some of those who leave the country this week will join support teams to the hosting of the event which is tipped to be the climate change meeting in the world.

The World Conference Centre is located right beside the Rhine, the river which runs through six countries, namely Switzerland, the principality of Liechtenstein, Austria, Germany, France and the Netherlands before flowing into the North Sea at Rotterdam.

According to the venue website, the venue is the former seat of the German Parliament from 1992 to 1999.

The Plenary Chamber, where the German Parliament met and where the main negotiations of COP23 will take place can hold up to 1230 people.

The Plenary Chamber with the benches for parliamentary groups, the government bench, the Bundesrat and the presidium has 734 seats. The visitors' gallery can seat 496 people.

Although it was first conceived in the 1950s, the building in its current form has been available for public events since 1999.

As is normal for COP events, the area around the World Conference Centre will be divided into two zones, the Bonn Zone and the Bula Zone and they are connected by a 1.4 km corridor.

Bula Zone

The first sign as to why this zone is called the Bula Zone is a replica of a traditional iTaukei canoe, the Drua Tabu or sacred canoe sitting in the lobby of the World Conference Centre Bonn which is in this zone.

This zone is named in honour of Fiji holding the presidency and political leadership of the COP23.

Also in this zone is the United Nations compound in Bonn where the UNFCCC secretariat is headquartered and a temporary extension built by the provincial authorities, the State of North Rhine-Westphalia as well as the municipal authority of the City of Bonn.

Country delegates, accredited media, UN officials and certain approved personnel will get badges which permits them into this zone and the Bonn Zone.

Bonn Zone

Connected by public transportation and bicycles 1.4 km away is the Bonn Zone where global climate action, including high-level events will take place.

Size events approved by the UNFCCC, the local authorities and the COP23 secretariat such as those organised by civil society, international non-government organisations will take place in this zone.

This will also include media events, exhibitions and the country pavilion, which for Fiji will showcase the main displays of the effects of climate change in the country and the region.

Those who are badged with access to the Bula Zone only access this zone.