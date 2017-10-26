Why is Bonn important

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image The entrance to the World Conference Centre in Bonn, Germany, where the COP23 meeting will take place. Picture: SUPPLIED

WHILE COP21 held in Paris, France, two years ago showed that the world could agree to make huge changes in their own countries for the sake of humanity, Bonn is expected to be where the path to the planet's better collective future is charted.

At least that was the direction that Patricia Espinosa, the executive secretary of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change set leaders on ahead of COP23.

"While Paris represented one of those moments where the best of humanity achieved an agreement so important to our collective futures, Bonn represents how we will move forward to fulfill its promise," Ms Espinosa said.

Incoming COP President, Fijian Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has aligned the 23rd session accordingly but called on leaders at the pre-COP Ministerial Dialogue on Denarau last week to do more than what they have agreed to.

"All this is happening. And all of this can be replicated in other countries, other vulnerable countries. But nations cannot protect themselves individually without all the parties to this agreement doing what they have already agreed to do and more," he told leaders at the pre-COP.

"This is why the international negotiations are so vital to the interests of our people and the same is true for the people you all represent."

Mr Bainimarama said his task was to ensure COP23 negotiations would progress the implementation guidelines of the Paris Agreement and to bring the vision of Paris Agreement to life.

As COP23 president, he has made clear his own priorities:

1) Showcasing best practice for transformative climate action and enhanced ambition — the Facilitative Dialogue.

2) Doing our part to make the Paris Agreement fully operational — the Rule Book.

3) Ensuring benefits of action are shared with those more traditionally marginalised, gender, indigenous people.

4) Taking care of the most vulnerable — Loss and Damage, Insurance.

5) Strengthening the link between ocean health and climate action.

Making a resounding call for a focus

"Urgency, political will, co-operation, ambition and an absolute dedication to meet the 1.5 degree target is what we need and what we must take to Bonn. It's not enough to scare people. We can't resign ourselves to our fate," Mr Bainimarama said.

He called on leaders to ensure their people were inspired by the "certainty that life will get better if we solve this problem."

He said the future was not one the world would have to be afraid of if leaders had the courage to act now.