Drop in crime

THE Fiji Police Force says there has been a gradual drop in the recorded cases of aggravated robberies.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said there was drop in aggravated robberies by 40 per cent last week compared with previous weeks.

"We have recorded gradual decreases and for the period from October 15-21, a 40 per cent reduction in aggravated robbery cases has been recorded when compared with the previous week," she said.

Ms Naisoro said several measures were put in place to address robberies and burglaries after an increase was noted in the first half of the year.

"Since the announcement by the Commissioner of Police of the increase in aggravated robberies during the first six months of 2017, several measures were put in place to address robberies and burglaries," she said.

"While we cannot divulge too much on the strategies adopted by us, we have been actively pursuing partnerships through the Duavata Community Policing to work with business and members of the communities in general. This is about how we can work together to keep us from becoming victims of these crimes."

Ms Naisoro said there were special task forces set up in all divisions and the police force depended on the general public for support.

"We have task forces set up in all divisions," she said. "We rely on the support of the general public in the sharing of information and adopting crime prevention strategies such as the 'Know your Neighbour' campaign."