Mental health survivor shares experience

Avneel Chand
Thursday, October 26, 2017

"ONLY a survivor can understand another survivor."

These were the words of mental illness survivor Vereniki Mataka, who spoke of his experience at the World Mental Health Day in Navua last week.

He was diagnosed with acute transient psychotic disorder and was admitted at the St Giles Hospital for 19 days.

It was not easy for Mr Mataka because he faced the stigma of being a mental health patient, which led him to lose his friends and girlfriend.

Despite being shunned by his close ones, Mr Mataka remained positive and continued to move on.

"My very close friends left me and that was hurtful, the very people I rely on and trust the most. But you know what? It is OK because I am a survivor," he said.

"The prejudice and indifferent view of my girlfriend made her leave me and that hurts. But I am glad that until today, my God did not leave me."

Mr Mataka's family however, stood by him despite having very limited knowledge of the illness he was going through.

"My immediate family, including church members, supported me since day one of admittance until today.

"This is despite my family not knowing how to go about handling me and the future outcome of what I've been diagnosed with," he said.

He also said there was a need for more education in the communities so people were not stigmatised but have a better understanding of how to treat people dealing with mental illnesses.

"At large, society should continuously be educated on how to handle survivors of mental illness and secondly prevention and awareness of mental illness needs to be redressed," he said.








