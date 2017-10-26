Pacific works so 'far ahead'

/ Front page / News

AFTER two days of the Regional Dialogue and Learning Mission on Integrating Biodiversity and Climate Change at the National Level in Pacific Island Countries, the United Nations has seen progress in terms of preparation for the impact of climate change.

Sakhile Koketso, the program officer climate change and biodiversity of the United Nations Convention on Biological Diversity, said the Pacific was far ahead compared with other regions in terms of mitigation and adaptation to climate change.

"They seem to have integrated climate change, biodiversity at the policy level, they talk to each other and they acknowledge that biodiversity has a role to play in addressing climate change and that climate change will have a negative impact on biodiversity," she said.

"We heard there is a lot going on about nature-based solutions, there's a lot of work that's going on with nature-based solutions, mangrove restoration, coral reef restoration and disaster risk reduction and trying to help people to be more resilient to climate change."

Ms Koketso said sustaining and maintaining the ecosystem was important and that was why a community-based approach was very critical.

"There are a lot of projects implemented to meet those policies. I think now they always say the taste of the pudding is in the eating and we will see in the next couple of years what kind of outcome will come out of the policies and other strategies relating to the ecosystems and climate change," she said.

"A community-based approach is very important because communities must be able to direct themselves, what they feel is very important for them and hopefully the community will recognise what a good ecosystem will provide for them."

The dialogue is organised by the Secretariat of the Pacific Regional Environment Programme (SPREP).