Families pick up the pieces

THREE weeks after wildfires swept through Northern California in the US, Fijian families in Santa Rosa are picking up whatever they have left.

Panipasa Kotoituvana, who has been living in Santa Rosa for the past six years, said the wildfires left behind a massive scar in the community.

"Everyone is focused on trying to pick up the pieces, but I can't say that for all Santa Rosans because of the loss of businesses such as vineyards and elderly home care assistance," he said.

"Most people lost not only their homes and belongings, but also their jobs."

Mr Kotoituvana said a youth group from Santa Rosa was organising fundraising to assist members who were affected.

"Our first project next week is to sell food and 100 per cent of the money is going directly to the affected families," he said.

US media reported that the wildfires were among the deadliest in the state's history.