Bank backs campaign

+ Enlarge this image Staff of BSP Labasa branch with their chief guest Dr Inosi Voce (front left) at yesterday's morning tea. Picture: LUKE RAWALAI

BREAST cancer is not restricted to women only because men can contract the disease too.

This was the message from Labasa Hospital's obstetrics and gynaecology consultant Doctor Inosi Voce while officiating at the Pinktober morning tea hosted by BSP Labasa branch yesterday where he urged men and women to get checked and screened for cancer.

However, Dr Voce said breast cancer was more common in women, adding that it was a killer disease around the country followed by cervical cancer.

"Symptoms of breast cancer include swelling of all or part of a breast, skin irritation or dimpling, breast or nipple pain and unusual discharges from breasts," he said.

"You can run examinations on your own breast or ask your partners to assist you if you suspect any of these signs.

"One cannot confirm whether you have the disease straightaway from these symptoms, which is why you need to visit your nearest health facility to get screened and to know your health status.

"Do not leave it for too late. If you suspect you have cancer, visit a health facility because early detection is the best way to treat this killer disease."

Dr Voce said the Ministry of Health and Medical Services was working with its corporate partners to raise awareness on breast cancer.

"I would therefore like to thank you all for being considerate to set up this morning tea and raise funds for those living with breast cancer," he said.

Meanwhile, staff at BSP Labasa branch turned up in pink yesterday to support the morning tea and fundraising event.

After the morning tea, BSP branch manager Eka Seduadua announced that the event raised $158 and thanked her staff for supporting the worthy cause.