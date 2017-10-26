NZ vessel rescues fishermen

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Crew members of the HMNZS Hawea help a stricken Fijian fishing vessel while conducting fisheries patrols on Tuesday about 28 kilometres west of Nadi. Picture: Supplied

A GROUP of local fishermen were counting themselves lucky after they were rescued by crew members of HMNZS Hawea during a patrol in Fiji waters.

According to the commanding officer of the New Zealand navy vessel, Lieutenant Brock West, the group was drifting for more than 10 hours when they were found by the vessel.

He confirmed a boarding team that included representatives from Fiji's Ministry of Fisheries and New Zealand's Ministry for Primary Industries were patrolling near Musket Cove, about 28 kilometres west of Nadi, when they spotted two boats at anchor and roped together.

"The team went over to conduct an inspection and found that one of the boats had broken down just after midnight on Tuesday," he said. "They asked our team to help but after a quick check they couldn't figure out what was wrong with the boat."

