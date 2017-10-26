Fiji Time: 6:14 PM on Thursday 26 October

NZ vessel rescues fishermen

Aqela Susu
Thursday, October 26, 2017

A GROUP of local fishermen were counting themselves lucky after they were rescued by crew members of HMNZS Hawea during a patrol in Fiji waters.

According to the commanding officer of the New Zealand navy vessel, Lieutenant Brock West, the group was drifting for more than 10 hours when they were found by the vessel.

He confirmed a boarding team that included representatives from Fiji's Ministry of Fisheries and New Zealand's Ministry for Primary Industries were patrolling near Musket Cove, about 28 kilometres west of Nadi, when they spotted two boats at anchor and roped together.

"The team went over to conduct an inspection and found that one of the boats had broken down just after midnight on Tuesday," he said. "They asked our team to help but after a quick check they couldn't figure out what was wrong with the boat."

