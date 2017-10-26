Fiji Time: 6:14 PM on Thursday 26 October

Man pleads with State

Aqela Susu
Thursday, October 26, 2017

A FORMER Fijian national whose intellectually-disabled son was due to be deported back to Fiji tomorrow is calling on the Fijian Government to help him in getting his son residency in New Zealand.

Lalit Narayan, a former resident of Ba, left Fiji in 2008 with his family who have been living in Auckland, NZ since then. His son, Sagar, 20, who was intellectually-disabled, joined them in New Zealand later in 2009 after Mr Narayan's mother died and father fell ill. According to a report on Radio New Zealand, Mr Narayan said his son's application was denied because of the $16,000 cost for the NZ Government, primarily for Sagar's education.

According to Mr Narayan, Sagar has since then been staying with them on various short term visas.

He said after his son's application for permanent residency was denied, he has been told to leave the country by this Friday (tomorrow).

For more on this story, purchase a copy of today's the Fiji Times or subscribe to our e-Edition.








