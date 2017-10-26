Police probe arrest claims

/ Front page / News

THE Fiji Police Force was investigating a report in which a Labasa man claimed he was unlawfully arrested under an expired bench warrant.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said the case was being handled by their Internal Affairs Unit.

Ilaitia Kalouniviti, a hairdresser by profession, claimed a policeman arrested him on Saturday while he was at work.

"They kept me at the police station until Monday morning and despite explaining to them that my case was dismissed in August this year at the Magistrates Court in Labasa, they still kept me in the cell," he said.

