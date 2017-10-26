Hospital addresses emergency care

/ Front page / News

ADDRESSING emergency care in Fiji was one of the main issues that Madras Institute of Orthopaedics and Traumatology (MIOT) Pacific Hospitals, formerly known as Suva Private Hospital, aimed to address after the opening of its cardiac and emergency centre last night.

MIOT International managing director Dr Prithvi Mohandas said this during a media tour around the facility.

He said the facility was an $18 million investment. "If you look at the emergencies, you can treat several areas and one important area because of the prevalence of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) in Fiji is diabetes and a huge number of young Fijians in our experience, including women, have early heart disease and it's a killer," he said.

"So yes, the emergency department can treat accidents, strokes, it can treat difficulty in breathing.

"It can also treat abdominal emergencies — you've got a stone that's causing a blockage of urine and things like that but to educate you about the most common killer in Fiji we have done a little aside and focused a little bit on heart treatment but the centre is not exclusive for that."

Dr Mohandas said MIOT had designed a facility where there was zero waiting time for consultation, diagnosis and treatment at any time of the week.

He said MIOT was focused on improving medical care in Fiji first before it rendered its service to other neighbouring countries.