Sangam praised

+ Enlarge this image Graduate Manjit Kumar (left) is presented his trophy for top honouors at the TISI Sangam graduation. Picture: SUPPLIED

SIXTY-FOUR students gra­d­uated from the Sangam School of Nursing with Ba­chelor of Nursing (Bridging Program) at its Suva campus yesterday.

Officiating at the graduation ceremony, permanent secretary in the Prime Minister's Office Yogesh Karan commended the Then India Sanmarga Ikya (TISI) Sangam-run institution for the great initiative that made a difference to the lives of ordinary Fijians through the upskilling of registered nurses.

"The institution is indeed living up to its simple and noble vision that no one is to be left behind from lack of education," he said.

"I think it is only appropriate to recite the story of how this vision came about. The Then India Sanmarga Ikya Sangam was formed through the vision of a very young person — Sadhu Kuppuswamy — who was around 27-years-old when he set his mind to improve the lives of his community members and equip the many children of the indentured labourers with the strong weapons of education and maintenance of identity, through culture."

Mr Karan said the nursing institution was one of the many initiatives that the Sangam family contributed to Fiji's national development.

"Since the establishment of the Nursing College in 2005, the college has produced at least 805 graduate nurses and I am impressed that all of them are employed in Fiji's health sector."