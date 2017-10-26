Fiji Time: 6:14 PM on Thursday 26 October

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Sangam praised

Nasik Swami
Thursday, October 26, 2017

SIXTY-FOUR students gra­d­uated from the Sangam School of Nursing with Ba­chelor of Nursing (Bridging Program) at its Suva campus yesterday.

Officiating at the graduation ceremony, permanent secretary in the Prime Minister's Office Yogesh Karan commended the Then India Sanmarga Ikya (TISI) Sangam-run institution for the great initiative that made a difference to the lives of ordinary Fijians through the upskilling of registered nurses.

"The institution is indeed living up to its simple and noble vision that no one is to be left behind from lack of education," he said.

"I think it is only appropriate to recite the story of how this vision came about. The Then India Sanmarga Ikya Sangam was formed through the vision of a very young person — Sadhu Kuppuswamy — who was around 27-years-old when he set his mind to improve the lives of his community members and equip the many children of the indentured labourers with the strong weapons of education and maintenance of identity, through culture."

Mr Karan said the nursing institution was one of the many initiatives that the Sangam family contributed to Fiji's national development.

"Since the establishment of the Nursing College in 2005, the college has produced at least 805 graduate nurses and I am impressed that all of them are employed in Fiji's health sector."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62550.6065
JPY 56.206953.2069
GBP 0.36740.3594
EUR 0.41380.4018
NZD 0.71630.6833
AUD 0.63780.6128
USD 0.49070.4737

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 26th, October, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Buadromo wins best sarong
  2. Vici signs 7s deal
  3. Fight to save cattle
  4. Loose van tyre kills vendor
  5. Calls to fill vacant chiefly positions
  6. NZ vessel rescues fishermen
  7. 7s mission
  8. Province discusses illegal trade
  9. Tackling climate change with green bonds
  10. Pacific peace at risk, says Beerli

Top Stories this Week

  1. Sex, sluts and the internet Saturday (21 Oct)
  2. Police amend teenagers' charge over sex video Monday (23 Oct)
  3. Sweets for the homeless Friday (20 Oct)
  4. The healing powers at Nadroumai Sunday (22 Oct)
  5. A-G takes a swipe at politicians Sunday (22 Oct)
  6. Poor carry the cost Saturday (21 Oct)
  7. Contractual appointment for teachers and nurses Sunday (22 Oct)
  8. Sex video goes viral Friday (20 Oct)
  9. Folau's lady Wednesday (25 Oct)
  10. Vitila beats the odd with success Friday (20 Oct)