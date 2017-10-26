Loose van tyre kills vendor

/ Front page / News

A 76-YEAR-OLD woman died after she was allegedly struck by a tyre of a vehicle in an accident at Teidamu on the outskirts of Lautoka on Tuesday.

Brijla Vai was accompanying her daughter Premila Devi to sell mangoes along the Kings Rd when the tyre came loose from a seven-seater van and allegedly hit her.

"It happened at about 11.30am. She was just sitting in her chair and saw the tyre coming but she didn't think it was going to hit her," said Ms Devi.

"I heard her cry out and when I looked up, she had fallen down and her ankle was bleeding. It was badly injured and she was in a lot of pain.

"The seven-seater van where the tyre had come from had stopped and some people helped me rush her to the Lautoka Hospital.

"I thought she was going to be OK because she was talking normally while we were in the hospital."

Ms Devi said her mother underwent a series of tests and then began developing problems with her breathing.

