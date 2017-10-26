Hexagon Group joins cancer fundraiser

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Participants at the Pinktober awareness campaign hosted by the Hexagon Group of Companies yesterday. Picture: KALESI MELE

THE Hexagon Group of Companies plans to hold awareness campaigns about how cancer impacts lives and livelihoods at all its properties, says group chairperson Hafiz Khan.

Yesterday, the group held a morning tea with cancer survivors and medical practitioners to share more about the illness.

"I think we have very conscientious people in our group and I think for the first few years it was watch and feel and see how things would pan out," he said.

"The Tanoa Group has done an excellent job over the years as well as the banks.

"So now it's matured to a stage where everybody feels that it's important for us to speak up about this illness."

