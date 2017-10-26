Logo, website launch

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image USP University vice-chancellor Professor Rajesh Chandra (left) and pro-chancellor Winston Thompson during the launch of the 50th anniversary website. Picture: KALESI MELE

THE University of the South Pacific yesterday launched its 50th anniversary logo and website in the lead up to its golden jubilee celebrations next year.

The website reflects developments and achievements of USP since its establishment in 1968.

The website and logo was launched during the 85th USP Council meeting at the Tanoa International Hotel in Nadi.

University vice-chancellor Professor Rajesh Chandra said the university had come a long way since its inception.

