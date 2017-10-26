Province discusses illegal trade

/ Front page / News

THE illegal sale of sea cucumbers is prevalent and thriving in the province of Bua in the Northern Division.

The Bua Provincial Council during its meeting yesterday has called for the closure of companies that will continue with the trade.

District representatives of Kubulau, Navakasiga, Wainunu and Vuya pleaded for a decision at yesterday's meeting held in Nabouwalu.

Council's urban representative Sitiveni Lalibuli said companies acting as middlemen need to be closed down to discourage the illegal trade of sea cucumbers.

Mr Lalibuli said to effectively address the problem, it had to be nipped in the bud adding that this meant the closure of businesses operating as middlemen.

