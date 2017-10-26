Proposed stranding guideline

/ Front page / News

THE Ministry of Fisheries will soon reach out to stakeholders to compile a new guideline that will handle cases of stranded whales and dolphins.

Director Fisheries Aisake Batibasaga said the guideline would be known as the Whale and Dolphin Shoreline Stranding and Beaching Management Guideline.

"This is to try and work out with stakeholders, including communities and Government Ministries and resorts on how we could work together to improve the situation," he said.

"We believe that the ministry must work with external partners, including Government and non-government stakeholders to compile such guideline, so that there is a reporting and rapid response mechanism put in place.

"And necessary equipment and infrastructure needs are identified, have in place a response plan formulated, so we could address each stranding and beaching incident."