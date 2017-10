/ Front page / News

THE issue of filling vacant chiefly positions was discussed at the Bua Provincial Council meeting yesterday.

Council chairman Alipate Radrodro urged the traditional leaders to work with their clans in ensuring that the vacant chiefly positions were filled.

He said at the meeting held in Nabouwalu that the situation affected all nine districts of Bua Province.

