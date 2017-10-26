'Disabled at risk'

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation Mereseini Vuniwaqa cuts the celebration cake with members of the disabled community in Savusavu. Picture: SUPPLIED

PEOPLE with disabilities face a higher risk of violence, says Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation Mereseini Vuniwaqa.

She said this during the International Day for People with Disabilities celebration in Savusavu yesterday.

"Children with disabilities are almost four times more likely to experience violence than non-disabled children," she said.

Mrs Vuniwaqa said adults with disability were 1.5 times more likely to be a victim of violence than those without disability, and adults with intellectual disabilities were almost four times at risk of experiencing violence.

For more on this story, purchase a copy of today's the Fiji Times or subscribe to our e-Edition.