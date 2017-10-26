Fiji Time: 6:13 PM on Thursday 26 October

'Disabled at risk'

Luisa Qiolevu
Thursday, October 26, 2017

PEOPLE with disabilities face a higher risk of violence, says Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation Mereseini Vuniwaqa.

She said this during the International Day for People with Disabilities celebration in Savusavu yesterday.

"Children with disabilities are almost four times more likely to experience violence than non-disabled children," she said.

Mrs Vuniwaqa said adults with disability were 1.5 times more likely to be a victim of violence than those without disability, and adults with intellectual disabilities were almost four times at risk of experiencing violence.

For more on this story, purchase a copy of today's the Fiji Times or subscribe to our e-Edition.








