FLOTSAM AND JETSAM

The Editor
Thursday, October 26, 2017

IT is the Rugby League World Cup season and the hype is around.

While some people have been purchasing Fiji Bati merchandise to support the team, a few may have decided to get a new television to watch the games.

Beachcomber heard from a friend about one of his colleagues buying a new television set especially for the RLWC.

He was so excited with his new purchase that he left the television set on a coffee table at his home and went to work without realising that his children would be home, the friend wrote.

"When he returned home, he saw the new television set lying on the floor, badly damaged and somewhat beyond repair. He fainted and was taken to the hospital by his neighbours."

Beachcomber heard that when the man regained consciousness in hospital, he asked his wife: "Will any one of your family members give us a new TV?"

The wife was obviously lost for words.








