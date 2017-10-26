Fiji Time: 6:15 PM on Thursday 26 October

Expert aid sought

Felix Chaudhary
Thursday, October 26, 2017

THE Sugar Research Institute of Fiji (SRIF) says an overseas expert will have to be brought in to help the sugar industry better prepare for extreme weather in the future.

SRIF acting chief executive officer Prem Nandan Naidu said weather played an integral role in sugarcane production and the future of the industry required a comprehensive and viable solution.

"The extreme dry weather is making life very tough for farmers and the reality is that these are the types of challenges we will face more of in the future," he said.

"Irrigation for the sugar industry is very vital, but at the same time it comes at a very huge cost.

"And if we have a comprehensive report then we can start sourcing donors for whatever measure is deemed the best for Fiji's situation."

For more on this story, purchase a copy of today's the Fiji Times or subscribe to our e-Edition.








