Pacific peace at risk, says Beerli

Repeka Nasiko
Thursday, October 26, 2017

CLIMATE change will reduce available food and water sources, increase migration, raise tensions and possibly trigger new conflicts, says International Committee for the Red Cross vice-president Christine Beerli.

Ms Beerli said the migration of people forcibly displaced through climate change, conflict and warfare in other parts of the world could also affect peaceful regions such as the Pacific.

In an interview with this newspaper, she said Fiji and Pacific Island nations could be directly affected by the world's largest movement of people from war-torn countries.

"These conflicts have an impact on the rest of the world because we have for instance the big migration flow," she said.

"In the last year we have had the biggest amounts of people forcibly displaced since World War II.

"In the last year we have had the biggest amounts of people forcibly displaced since World War II.








