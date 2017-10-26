Tackling climate change with green bonds

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Ariff Ali. Picture: FT FILE

INVESTORS in the new government issued green bonds are individuals who value the environment and care about climate change.

Reserve Bank of Fiji Governor, Faizul Ariff Ali said those who wanted to invest in the country's first green bonds would be able to readily access information to verify the bonds do meet green standards.

"These are individuals whom climate and green things is very important. They'd rather invest in this than in, say, a bank deposit because they know their money is going to protect the environment," he said.

"So it is basically funding for those projects which meet the principles of the green bond. These are the projects where funds from this bond will go into."

Announced at the close of last week's pre-COP23 ministerial dialogue, the first parcel of the green bonds will be ready for issue on November 1.

