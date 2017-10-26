Fight to save cattle

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Bone dry ... Hirdesh Nand tends to his cows at Koro No. 2 settlement in Tavua. Picture: REINAL CHAND

FARMERS in the interior of Tavua are cutting down rain trees to feed cattle and coaxing their malnourished livestock through more than one kilometre of arid terrain to find water as the situation in the Western Division worsens.

Koro Naba Dua advisory councillor Hirdesh Nand said while people were managing to get by, thanks to water carted by the Water Authority of Fiji, the situation remained grim for livestock.

"Creeks have dried up, rivers are drying up and so have wells in our area," he said.

"We are very grateful to WAF for carting water to our homes, they are giving us 1000 litres per week, we have 37 homes in Koro Naba Dua, 43 in Koro Naba Rua and 93 in Vugele.

"The water situation in Tavua and Vatukoula is so bad that if we didn't get this carted supply, we would not be able to survive.

For more on this story, purchase a copy of today's the Fiji Times or subscribe to our e-Edition.