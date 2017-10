/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Miss Ovalau Eka Buadromo displays her sarong at Thurston Gardens in Suva last night. Picture: ATU RASEA

THE first award of the Telecom Miss Fiji Pageant 2017 was won by Miss Ovalau Eka Buadromo at the Thurston Gardens in Suva last night.

Ms Buadromo won the sarong wear category which also coincided with the first public judging and the Bollywood Night.

The crowning of the Miss Fiji Pageant will take place on Saturday. Tonight will be the talent judging competition which starts at 7pm.