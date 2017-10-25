Fiji Time: 10:45 PM on Wednesday 25 October

UniFiji focus on advancing quality education

ALISI VUCAGO
Wednesday, October 25, 2017

Update: 6:16PM THE University of Fiji (UniFiji) has plans to ensure that the academic infrastructure were in place and that the quality of programs were consonant with the needs and interests of Fiji.

Vice- Chancellor Professor Prem Misir said the University's focus is on advancing quality education for development. 

"The quality of education available at UniFiji is to provide the nation with customized graduates who are critical thinkers, able to take appropriate and sound decisions in their work place, and have the capacity to apply learning," he said.

"Formative and summative assessments enhance the quality of our programs through student data."

"We at the University of Fiji consider student data as a vital component in the student-teacher relationship and for producing appropriate outcomes; and so student data becomes a salient decision-making tool to upscale the quality of learning and teaching," he added.








