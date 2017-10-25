Fiji Time: 10:45 PM on Wednesday 25 October

Standing committee visit PAFCO

ALISI VUCAGO
Wednesday, October 25, 2017

Update: 6:11PM AN effort to better understand the daily operation at the Pacific Fishing Company (PAFCO) had led the Standing Committee on Economic Affairs to travel to Levuka and visit its site today.

The visit was to enable the committee members to better understand operational works as  they are currently scrutinising PAFCO's 2015 Annual Report. 

"Committee chair and Assistant Minister for Local Government, Housing and Environment Lorna Eden led the delegation," it said.

"Other members included Deputy Chair and Assistant Minister for Infrastructure and Transport Vijay Nath, Government Member Dr Brij Lal, Opposition Members Viliame Gavoka and Prem Singh."








