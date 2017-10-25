Standing committee visit PAFCO

Update: 6:11PM AN effort to better understand the daily operation at the Pacific Fishing Company (PAFCO) had led the Standing Committee on Economic Affairs to travel to Levuka and visit its site today.
The visit was
to enable the committee members to better understand operational works as
they are currently scrutinising PAFCO's 2015 Annual Report.
"Committee chair and Assistant
Minister for Local Government, Housing and Environment Lorna Eden led the
delegation," it said.
"Other members included
Deputy Chair and Assistant Minister for Infrastructure and Transport Vijay
Nath, Government Member Dr Brij Lal, Opposition Members Viliame Gavoka and Prem
Singh."