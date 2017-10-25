Burst main disrupts Nadi water supply

/ Front page / News

Update: 6:03PM THE Water Authority of Fiji (WAF) wishes to advise its customers residing in parts of Nadi that water supply will be disrupted on this evening from 5pm to 10pm.

The areas affected include Koroivolu lane, Nadi Police Station, Nadi court house and the Police barracks.

The Authority is kindly advising its customers residing in these areas to store and use water wisely for their immediate needs during the disruption period.

The interruption in supply is a result of a burst main at Koroivolu lane.

Supply is expected to be restored at 11pm tonight.