Complaints mechanism needs to be developed: FWCC

Update: 5:56PM A COMPLAINTS mechanism needs to be developed with urgency following the code of conduct created by Government for response work after a natural disaster said Fiji Women?s Crisis Center coordinator Shamima Ali.

Ms Ali said with the hurricane season just a few days away, there is a an urgency for a complaints mechanism and there should also be more women representation in official disaster preparedness discussions.

"I believe that every worker that is there and every national disaster meeting should have round the table women and gender should be part of everyone's agenda," she said.

'Women's work, the burden on them, the issue of the safety of women and children are the things that should be on everyone's agenda, it should be mainstreamed. I believe that working NGOs that are on this site should be resourced, in terms of transport and being part of the group of responders that go out."