Samoa 7s team to have a mixture of old and new faces

Update: 5:53PM SAMOA Sevens coach Sir Gordon Tietjens is looking to have a good mix of old and new players in their squad for the upcoming Oceania Rugby Sevens Championship and the HSBC World Sevens Series.

Radio New Zealand reported that close to 50 players are vying for a spot during the Samoan team trials last month and with only just less than two months away, Sir Tietjens said it was important for them to have a good mix of old and new players.

"We've got a lot of good experience - Joe Perez now is a magnificent sevens player and he's going to get bigger, strong, faster and had a good year last year with Samoa Toloa," Sir Tietjens told RadioNZ.