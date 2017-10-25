Fiji Time: 5:59 PM on Wednesday 25 October

Domestic violence increase after TC Winston

ALISI VUCAGO
Wednesday, October 25, 2017

Update: 5:41PM DURING the rehabilitation period after Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston hit Fiji, the Fiji Women's Crisis Centre (FWCC) found that men were a lot more aggressive towards their spouses.

FWCC coordinator Shamima Ali said going out to the islands and some of the hard hit areas after TC Winston, domestic violence was found to have increased as compared to normal times.

"Women, did complain that some of the men were a lot more aggressive and a lot more violent than in normal times," she said.

"Because the men are supposed to be the provider but he could not find the food or help his family so the frustration was all taken out."

?They felt dis-empowered where they should be in control,? she added.








