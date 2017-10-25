First public judging for TFL Miss Fiji contestants

/ Front page / News

Update: 5:37PM THE 11 contestants from across the country vying to represent Fiji to the Miss Pacific Islands pageant will be having their first night of official judging at Thurston Gardens in Suva tonight.

A statement said the Queens would be judged on their sarong presentation and public speaking tonight which is the first of five judging segments for the Telecom Miss Fiji Pageant.

Pageant Program Director Puamau Bogiono said this was Fiji's national pageant and they invited everyone to come down to Thurston gardens to support all our contestants.

"We are looking for our national representative to the Miss Pacific Island Pageant, the young lady to represent all of us so come down and show your support for the municipality queens," said Mr Bogiono.

The contestants will undergo a 'one-to-one' private judging with each of the judges in the morning, followed by the talent judging in the evening.

Also the Research topic and Traditionally Inspired costume judging will be held on Friday evening.

All public judging are been held at the TFL main stage at Thurston Garden at 7pm.