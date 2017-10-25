First public judging for TFL Miss Fiji contestants

Update: 5:37PM THE 11 contestants from across the country vying to represent Fiji to the Miss Pacific Islands pageant will be having their first night of official judging at Thurston Gardens in Suva tonight.
A statement
said the Queens would be judged on their sarong presentation and public
speaking tonight which is the first of five judging segments for the Telecom
Miss Fiji Pageant.
Pageant
Program Director Puamau Bogiono said this was Fiji's national pageant and they
invited everyone to come down to Thurston gardens to support all our
contestants.
"We are
looking for our national representative to the Miss Pacific Island Pageant, the
young lady to represent all of us so come down and show your support for the
municipality queens," said Mr Bogiono.
The
contestants will undergo a 'one-to-one' private judging with each of the judges
in the morning, followed by the talent judging in the evening.
Also the
Research topic and Traditionally Inspired costume judging will be held on
Friday evening.
All public
judging are been held at the TFL main stage at Thurston Garden at 7pm.