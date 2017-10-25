Fiji Time: 5:59 PM on Wednesday 25 October

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

First public judging for TFL Miss Fiji contestants

ALISI VUCAGO
Wednesday, October 25, 2017

Update: 5:37PM THE 11 contestants from across the country vying to represent Fiji to the Miss Pacific Islands pageant will be having their first night of official judging at Thurston Gardens in Suva tonight.

A statement said the Queens would be judged on their sarong presentation and public speaking tonight which is the first of five judging segments for the Telecom Miss Fiji Pageant.

Pageant Program Director Puamau Bogiono said this was Fiji's national pageant and they invited everyone to come down to Thurston gardens to support all our contestants.

"We are looking for our national representative to the Miss Pacific Island Pageant, the young lady to represent all of us so come down and show your support for the municipality queens," said Mr Bogiono.

The contestants will undergo a 'one-to-one' private judging with each of the judges in the morning, followed by the talent judging in the evening.

Also the Research topic and Traditionally Inspired costume judging will be held on Friday evening.

All public judging are been held at the TFL main stage at Thurston Garden at 7pm.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62230.6033
JPY 56.511653.5116
GBP 0.37250.3645
EUR 0.41740.4054
NZD 0.71700.6840
AUD 0.63430.6093
USD 0.49270.4757

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 25th, October, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Folau's lady
  2. Kevin's fight
  3. Honiara Police investigate alleged child stabbing
  4. The race against time to save Earth
  5. Baber continues player search
  6. Fijian beauty queens take Parliament tour
  7. Cane worry
  8. Call for free and fair elections
  9. Missing person: Farazan Sanaz
  10. Major events for the west

Top Stories this Week

  1. Sex, sluts and the internet Saturday (21 Oct)
  2. Police amend teenagers' charge over sex video Monday (23 Oct)
  3. Miranda turns to sex work to survive Thursday (19 Oct)
  4. Sweets for the homeless Friday (20 Oct)
  5. The healing powers at Nadroumai Sunday (22 Oct)
  6. A-G takes a swipe at politicians Sunday (22 Oct)
  7. Poor carry the cost Saturday (21 Oct)
  8. Dreams do come true Thursday (19 Oct)
  9. Contractual appointment for teachers and nurses Sunday (22 Oct)
  10. Sex video goes viral Friday (20 Oct)