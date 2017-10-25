Media personnel learn on how to report on persons living with disabilities

Update: 5:34PM THE Fiji Disabled Peoples Federation today held a half day media information session at the De Vos on the Park in Suva
The workshop gathered members of the media with people from various support
organisations to have an exchange on how persons living with disabilities are
portrayed by the media.
Project
coordinator for the Fiji Association for the Deaf, Krishneer Sen said that this
was a good platform for the media to learn how they can report better from the
people in question.
"I think
today was a very good platform to have a discussion with media to have them
represented here so that he could hear straight from us our experiences the
knowledge we have concerning people with disabilities and also to share the
issues because hearing it from us would be more effective," said Mr Sen.