Media personnel learn on how to report on persons living with disabilities

AVNEEL CHAND
Wednesday, October 25, 2017

Update: 5:34PM THE Fiji Disabled Peoples Federation today held a half day media information session at the De Vos on the Park in Suva

The workshop gathered members of the media with people from various support organisations to have an exchange on how persons living with disabilities are portrayed by the media. 

Project coordinator for the Fiji Association for the Deaf, Krishneer Sen said that this was a good platform for the media to learn how they can report better from the people in question.

"I think today was a very good platform to have a discussion with media to have them represented here so that he could hear straight from us our experiences the knowledge we have concerning people with disabilities and also to share the issues because hearing it from us would be more effective," said Mr Sen.








