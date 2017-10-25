Fiji Time: 5:59 PM on Wednesday 25 October

Challenging issues on Fiji roads: FRA

ALISI VUCAGO
Wednesday, October 25, 2017

Update: 5:22PM THERE are challenging issues with the Fiji roads.

Fiji Roads Authority chief executive officer Jonathan Moore highlighted this during an interview with the Fiji Times today.

He said it's not just the ride ability of the road but also about the entire transportation planning.

Mr Moore said FRA needed to work out how the great mass of people move around more smoothly in cities.

'Suva has become massively congested. Cars have doubled over the last few years . And we also have the infrastructure that were designed 30 to 40 years ago,' he said.

"One of the biggest challenges on the road system is to try and bring infrastructure which was made back then into today's need."

He said FRA's current challenge was to make adjustments to the road systems in ensuring it was more efficient without having  massive changes.








