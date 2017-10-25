Top designers to fly Fiji's flag at Pacific Runway

/ Front page / News

Update: 5:14PM THREE Fijian representative will fly the noble banner blue at Australia's most prestigious fashion platform for Pacific Island designers, the Pacific Runway.

Representing Fiji will be Aisea Konrote's established 'Hefrani' label; one of Fiji's brightest new stars Zuber by Ilai Jikoiono and Australian based upcoming designer, Tiana Vono.

A statement said Pacific Runway's 2017 show had sold out, as it has been geared up to be another runway success showcasing Pacific Island designers.

Meanwhile the model ambassadors for this year are 26-year-old Fijian beauty Margret Lani Gutugutuwai Toga and 9-year-old Fijian, Tongan, Aboriginal, Italian Mariah Bellaluisa Alone.

The event will take place at Carriageworks Sydney on October 27.