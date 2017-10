/ Front page / News

Update: 5:12PM THE 2017 Fiji National Darts tournament will be played next month in Suva

The competition will be played at the Defence Club in Suva on November 4 and 5.

Suva�s top players Nilesh and Nickeel Chandra will also compete in the tournament.

Meanwhile, Suva Darts Association will be having their last two weeks of competition before a winner is declared.