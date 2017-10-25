Fiji Time: 5:59 PM on Wednesday 25 October

Savusavu celebrates International Day for Persons with Disabilities

LUISA QIOLEVU
Wednesday, October 25, 2017

Update: 4:55PM MORE than one thousand people gathered at the Savusavu Foreshore today to celebrate International Day for Persons with Disabilities.

Chief Guest at the event, Minister for Women Mereseini Vuniwaqa reassured all disabled people of Savusavu that they are entitled to Constitutional equality and human rights. 

"Ten percent of the Fijian population is estimated to be made up of persons living with disabilities, or more accurately, persons with special abilities," she said.

"The event helps us to celebrate the rights that persons with special needs are entitled to."








