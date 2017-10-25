Savusavu celebrates International Day for Persons with Disabilities

Update: 4:55PM MORE than one thousand people gathered at the Savusavu Foreshore today to celebrate International Day for Persons with Disabilities.
Chief Guest
at the event, Minister for Women Mereseini Vuniwaqa reassured all disabled
people of Savusavu that they are entitled to Constitutional equality and human
rights.
"Ten percent of the Fijian population is
estimated to be made up of persons living with disabilities, or more
accurately, persons with special abilities," she said.
"The event
helps us to celebrate the rights that persons with special needs are entitled
to."